California

Foster Poultry Farms recalls 4 million pounds of chicken corn dogs after wood found in batter

Associated Press
  • Foster Poultry Farms recalls 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dogs after wood contamination causes at least five injuries.
  • The California-based company received complaints about wood found in batter of products made between July 2024 and August 2025.
  • The recall follows another recall of 58 million pounds of corn dogs by a Tyson Foods subsidiary last week.

NEW YORK — California-based chicken product maker Foster Poultry Farms is recalling more than 3.8 million pounds of chicken corn dog products after wood was found in the batter, resulting in injuries.

According to a notice posted Saturday on the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service site, the company, headquartered in the Central Valley town of Livingston, received numerous complaints about finding wood in the batter of the products, including reports of at least five injuries.

The chicken corn dog products were made between July 30, 2024, and Aug. 4, 2025, and sold under a variety of names, including Chicken Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Chicken Frankfurters on a Stick, Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter, among others.

All names and labels of the contaminated products can be found on the USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service site. The products subject to recall have the number “P-6137B” printed either inside the USDA mark of inspection or on the packaging.

Consumers and institutions who purchased these products should not consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The recall follows another a week earlier of 58 million pounds of corn dogs and other sausage-on-a-stick products made by Texas-based Hillshire Brands, which is a subsidiary of Tyson Foods.

Foreign object contamination is one of the top reasons for food recalls in the United States. Plastic, metal fragments, bits of bugs and more “extraneous” materials have made their way into packaged goods, prompting recalls.

