California

Medical helicopter plunges onto Sacramento highway in violent crash; 3 in critical condition

Firefighters and CHP officers respond to a helicopter crash on Highway 50
Sacramento firefighters and CHP officers respond to a helicopter crash on Highway 50 on Monday night.
(Paul Kitagaki Jr. / Sacramento Bee)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
Three passengers in a medical helicopter were in critical condition after the craft smashed into Highway 50 in Sacramento — an impact so violent that first responders were stunned anyone emerged alive. One passenger was ejected and landed 10 feet away from the chopper, and another was pinned beneath the wreckage, authorities said.

“I’m shocked that anyone actually was talking and awake or living through all of this,” said Sacramento Fire Department spokesperson Capt. Justin Sylvia.

A red REACH air ambulance helicopter crashed into the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 just west of 59th Street with three staff members on board at 7:08 p.m. Monday, he said. Two female staff members and one male staff member were transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The first fire captain on scene used the help of about 15 bystanders to lift part of the helicopter off one of the victims who was trapped underneath, Sylvia said. Another victim was rescued from a helicopter chair that was ejected during the crash.

It appeared that the helicopter augered into the dirt embankment on the side of the highway, tearing up weeds with its tail rotor before skidding across five freeway lanes.

REACH air ambulances are used to transport patients to hospitals, often from rural or hard-to-reach places. At the time of the crash, there were no patients on board, and it was not immediately known what caused the accident.

“We are aware of an accident involving a REACH Air Medical helicopter on Highway 50 in Sacramento this evening and are keeping all those impacted in our thoughts and prayers,” the company said in a statement shared with The Times. “We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the condition of the REACH crew involved, who were all taken to area hospitals. We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

According to flight tracking website FlightRader24, the helicopter had taken off from California Davis Medical Center in Sacramento and was heading north before the crash.

The incident caused significant traffic pileups on Highway 50. As of 8 p.m. the westbound lanes were flowing, but the eastbound lanes will probably remain shut through the rest of the night, Sylvia said.

A key concern is ensuring that remaining fuel on the helicopter does not ignite as the Fire Department and California Highway Patrol investigate the crash, he added.

CaliforniaThe Latest

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

