Burbank Airport air traffic control tower unmanned, flights delayed amid government shutdown

The Hollywood Burbank Airport’s air traffic control tower is temporarily unmanned and flights are being delayed Monday afternoon due to staffing shortages amid the ongoing government shutdown, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

The FAA anticipates that the airport’s air traffic control tower will be without staff until 10 p.m. Monday, according to spokesperson Kristen Alsop. The tower was without staff starting at 4:15 p.m.

Due to the government shutdown, air traffic controllers are working without pay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday that the FAA was seeing a small uptick in air traffic control workers calling in sick during the shutdown.

As of 5 p.m., outgoing flights at Hollywood Burbank Airport were delayed an average of two hours and 31 minutes due to staffing shortages and runway construction, according to the FAA. At that time, the longest delay reported was three hours and 55 minutes.

Alsop said that staffing shortages were the main issue contributing to the delays.

Although the air control tower is unmanned, Southern California TRACON will control the air traffic in the airport’s airspace, Alsop said. That facility provides air traffic control for arriving and departing flights in the region.

Gov. Gavin Newsom was quick to point blame at President Trump for the staffing challenges.

“Thanks,@realDonaldTrump! Burbank Airport has ZERO air traffic controllers from 4:15pm to 10pm today because of YOUR government shutdown,” he said in a statement on X.