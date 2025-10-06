Rampage Jackson’s son Raja to face charges in wrestling beating, L.A. prosecutors say

Prosecutors say Raja Jackson will be charged for allegedly beating a professional wrestler in what was supposed to be a scripted fight at KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Sun Valley, CA.

Raja Jackson — the son of former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson — will face criminal charges for delivering a bloody beat down to a professional wrestler in Los Angeles earlier this year, authorities said Monday.

Jackson, 25, will be charged with one count of felony battery that caused serious bodily injury and one count of misdemeanor battery in connection with an incident at a KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy event in Sun Valley on Aug. 23, according to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors will also seek a sentencing enhancement because Jackson allegedly caused Stuart Smith to suffer great bodily injury. Smith, known as Syko Stu in the ring, lost several teeth and suffered a laceration to his lip during the attack, which saw Jackson body slam the wrestler and then punch him in the head and face more than 20 times.

A criminal complaint is expected to be filed Tuesday, according to the district attorney’s office. Calls and e-mails to Jackson and his representatives were not immediately returned. It was not clear if he had retained an attorney.

Los Angeles police arrested Jackson on suspicion of felony assault last month, but he was released on $50,000 bail. Police did not present a case to prosecutors for charging until late last week, authorities said. Jackson is expected to appear in court for an arraignment later this week.

The younger Jackson — who is also a trained mixed martial artist — was a guest at the event and was live streaming his visit on the platform Kick when he was approached backstage by Smith.

Smith slammed a beer can over Jackson’s head. Video of the incident show the two men standing face to face in confrontation, but Smith would later apologize to Jackson, motioning to the livestreaming camera and explaining he thought Jackson was “a worker,” or someone involved in the staged matches for that day.

Smith did not return calls and messages seeking comment Monday.

Professional wrestling violence is scripted, and wrestlers are supposed to stay in character in the presence of fans, a concept known as “kayfabe.” Wrestlers, when in character of their ring personas, refer to those involved in the scripted matches as “workers.”

According to interviews with wrestlers who witnessed the incident, Smith appeared to be in character, and playing a persona familiar to his wrestling fans. Jackson was seen in video later shaking Smith’s hand.

Video from the event shows Reno Anoa’i, one of the co-owners of the venue, telling Smith that Jackson would “run in” on his match later in the night, referring to a classic wrestling trope when a competitor interferes in another wrestler’s scripted fight. Anoa’i — who is part of the legendary Samoan wrestling family that also includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and current Word Wrestling Entertainment star Roman Reigns — has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

Andre Joel Hudson, the wrestler who invited Jackson to the event, can be heard later on video telling Jackson what to do in the ring.

“When you run out on his s—, you f— give him his receipts,” Hudson tells Jackson on the video. “You remember what a receipt is?”

On video, however, Jackson did not sound like he planned to adhere to any sort of wrestling storyline.

“You just can’t hit a can on my face,” Jackson said on his livestream as he sat in the stands awaiting his cue to run in. “This s— isn’t going to be scripted.”

When Jackson hit the ring, he scooped Smith over his shoulder and slammed him to the canvas. Smith appeared to lose consciousness almost instantly but Jackson then mounted the crumpled wrestler and punched him in the head and face more than 20 times, according to the video.

It took four wrestlers to subdue Jackson, who split another wrestlers scalp open with a strike in the process, according to witnesses at the scene .

Smith was hospitalized for roughly one week after the attack and suffered trauma to his jaw, a laceration to his upper lip and the loss of several teeth, according to a GoFundMe created to raise money for his recovery.