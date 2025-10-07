Advertisement
California

SoCal firefighters rescue goat from baaaad situation trapped between giant boulders

When a goat found itself between two large rocks firefighters from CAL FIRE sprang into action.
San Diego firefighters came to the rescue of a goat who had become wedged between two minivan-sized rocks.
(Cal Fire)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Firefighters rescued a goat from a baaaad predicament after she took a tumble from the top of her favorite napping rock and found herself trapped in between two minivan-sized boulders.

On Friday night, firefighters from Cal Fire San Diego County responded to a call for a goat rescue at a farm in a rural area of Descanso. The task was not simple, given the size and weight of the rocks between which the animal had become tightly pinned.

When a goat found itself stuck tight between two large rocks firefighters from CAL FIRE sprang into action.
A goat became trapped last week between boulders in a rural area of San Diego County.
(Cal Fire)

“The goat was very wedged down in there,” said Cal Fire Engineer Jason Robertson. “We weren’t able to free it by just coaxing it out.”

Fortunately, the team is trained in specialized search and rescue methods, and was able to use pressurized air bags to create more space between the rocks.

“The ones that we were using can lift up to 160,000 pounds,” said Robertson. “So we used that to be able to push the rock just enough to free her a little bit so she could wiggle her way out.”

Advertisement

A leash was attached to the goat’s neck and used to pull her forward while a stick was used to gently push her from behind until she was finally able to pop out. Even though the goat tumbled around six feet, she emerged from the ordeal with only a nick on her elbow, Robertson said.

The children who live on the farm were overjoyed by the rescue and greeted their goat with big hugs.

Advertisement

“We are deeply honored to serve our communities and grateful for the trust placed in us to help when it’s needed most,” said Cal Fire in a statement on Instagram.
“When a goat finds itself between a rock and a hard place, our firefighters don’t kid around!”

A goat chomps brush on a hillside.

Lifestyle

These bleating firefighters have an insatiable appetite for wildfire fuel — weeds

Voracious goats are a more eco-friendly and efficient alternative to removing flammable weeds from steep hillsides, especially for habitat restoration.

In addition to resuming its duties providing milk for the family farm, the goat can now go back to performing a second important job — helping prevent wildfires by grazing on flammable brush.

Cal Fire and many other firefighting agencies across the state, including the L.A. County Fire Department, use goats and sheep as part of wildfire management strategies. The herbivores’ insatiable appetite for vegetation and weeds is particularly helpful in steep, hard-to-reach areas where machines are unable to clear brush.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestAnimals & Pets

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

  • Podcast logo for Rebuilding LA

    Rebuilding L.A.: Navigating Insurance Hell, Pt. 2

    California’s home insurance crisis worsened after recent fires. With soaring rates and companies leaving due to wildfire risk, many residents wonder: Can they still get insured? Host Kate Cagle investigates how we got here and what comes next.

  • Crimes of the Times logo

    Crimes of the Times: Inside Man: A Jailer Turns Informant

    James Sexton, ostracized after reporting misconduct, fed FBI information on the Sheriff’s Department’s scheme to hide Anthony Brown. Indicted, Sexton fought, but was found guilty. His testimony fueled a widening obstruction scandal.

  • The words L.A. Crimes superimposed on a city skyline

    L.A. Crimes: When the Labubu Craze Turned Criminal

    A $30,000 Labubu heist! Reporter Nathan Solis joins Madison to talk about the wild details of this high-stakes story. You’ll be hooked, Labubu fan or not.

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement