$200,000 in jewelry stolen when jeweler pulled over to check on a flat tire, police say

Three male suspects are believed to have stolen around $200,000 from a jeweler at knifepoint when he stopped to fix a flat tire in Woodland Hills on Monday evening.

The three men were in a black van with an unknown license plate when they approached the victim around 9 p.m. near the 21100 block of Ventura Boulevard near Canoga Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.

They wore black ski masks and dark clothing and took a red bag from the victim worth an estimated $200,000 in jewelry, according to police. They remain at large Tuesday.

KTLA identified the victim as Ali Sedaghat , who refers to himself online as “a star jewelry for special orders and repair.”

A call and text to Sedaghat were not immediately returned.

Sedaghat explained to a news video service that he was leaving a Mexican restaurant when he pulled over to try to fix a flat tire, according to KTLA.

That’s when he said three men accosted him.

“They put their knife on me and they grabbed my bag, and they took all of my stuff and all of my jewelry,” he told the news service.

Sedaghat told a video news outlet that believed he was targeted and that the suspects may have punctured his tires with a knife to get him to pull over, according to KTLA.

Police have said the investigation is ongoing.