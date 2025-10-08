8 injured at Union Station as Metrolink train slams into stationary train
Eight people were injured Wednesday morning when a Metrolink train arriving at Union Station collided with a stationary train, authorities said.
The incident took place around 7:30 a.m., and one passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment, said Metrolink spokesperson Brett Hawkins. Six passengers and the train conductor suffered minor injuries.
Ventura County Line Train 104 was carrying 85 passengers when it slammed into an empty Metrolink train at the platform. The cause of the collision is under investigation by Metrolink’s safety, security and compliance department.
The impacted trains were going to be used for San Bernardino Line Trains 310 and 327, both of which were then canceled.
“Fortunately, at that time of morning, we have San Bernardino Line trains running every 30 minutes, so the operational impact wasn’t too heavy,” said Hawkins.
In June a semi-truck collided with a Metrolink train in Moorpark, killing the truck driver and sending one passenger to the hospital. In January, a Metrolink train struck a car in the City of Industry, killing two people inside the vehicle.