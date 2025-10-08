Diwali becomes an official California state holiday. Where to celebrate the festivities

Dancers perform at the 2024 Robina Benson Diwali Gala in West Hollywood. Diwali will be among California’s state-recognized holidays, starting next year.

Diwali has been added to California’s official list of statewide holidays, just in time for this year’s festivities.

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 268, which places Diwali — also known as Deepavali and the Hindu “Festival of Lights” — on the list of officially observed state holidays. The law takes effect Jan. 1, 2026.

Diwali falls on Oct. 20, but the date varies each year, similar to Lunar New Year, and is based on the Hindu lunar calendar.

Diwali becomes the 12th California state holiday. Others include Christmas, Thanksgiving, Independence Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Cesar Chavez Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

Under the new law, community colleges and public schools can close on Diwali. State employees can also elect to take the day off; certain community colleges and public school employees will get time off with pay on the holiday.

Diwali is a five-day celebration that marks the beginning of the new year in the Hindu calendar, according to the Smithsonian National Museum of Asian Art. Historically, festivities occur after the year’s last harvest in either October or November. It’s celebrated by members of the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain faiths.

Celebrations are rooted in recognizing relationships between family, friends and others in the community.

California is the third state, following Pennsylvania and Connecticut, to officially recognize the holiday. The New Jersey Department of Education allows students to be absent to observe Diwali, and public schools in New York City are closed in observance of the holiday.

Los Angeles County has officially recognized Diwali since 2022. The effort to recognize the holiday was led by L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, whose 4th District includes Artesia, home to the “Little India” community that is comprised of Indian-owned shops, restaurants and organizations. The district also includes the city of Norwalk where Radha Krishna temple, one of the oldest Hindu temples west of the Mississippi River, is located.

“Diwali is significant for thousands of families across L.A. County, and I think it’s important for government to recognize that. I’m proud to have led our County in doing that for our Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities,” Hahn said in a statement. “And now more than ever, we can find comfort and hope in the defining message of Diwali: Light will triumph over darkness and good will triumph over evil.”

Among the Diwali festivities in Southern California are:

Celebration at the Los Angeles Public Library, Pacoima Branch

When: Oct. 9 at 4 p.m.

Where: The community room at the Pacoima branch library, 13605 Van Nuys Blvd.

The family friendly event will include an educational component and provide attendees with tea light candles. For more information contact the branch at (818) 899-5203.

4th Annual SoCal Diwali Festival

When: Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Don Knabe Community Regional Park, 19700 Bloomfield Ave.. Cerritos

The festival, which is sponsored by Hahn’s office and organized by the Radha Krishna temple, offers food vendors, shopping stalls, clothing and music.

Diwali Mela 2025 hosted by the United Indian Assn.

When: Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Pioneer Elementary School, 2010 Shady Willow Lane, Brentwood

Diwali celebrations will include food vendors, music, dance, and arts and crafts booths — as well as traditional Rangoli displays. Tickets start at $8. For more information, call (313) 312-5246 or email info@united-indian.org.

Festival of Unity hosted by BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

When: Oct. 18-21

Where: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, 15100 Fairfield Ranch Road in Chino Hills.

A full itinerary of offered activities and its start times can be found online.

Diwali Dunz hosted by Sevasphere

When: Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Walnut Building, 691 Mill St. in Los Angeles

Diwali Dunz is offering hands-on cultural and educational workshops, live music and dance, food and shopping stalls. General admission costs $30, VIP tickets sell for $60 and a general admission ticket with a play pass (which includes 10 classes) costs $150. A complete list of ticket offerings can be found online.

5-Day Diwali festivities at the Jain Center of Southern California

When: Events are planned from Oct. 19 through Oct. 22.

Where: Jain Center of Southern California at 8072 Commonwealth Ave., Buena Park

The Jain Center of Southern California has planned five days of celebrations. A complete list of offerings and times can be found online.