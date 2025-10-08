Arrest made in Palisades fire, sources say

A Super Scooper drops ocean water on a hillside as the Palisades fire rages on Jan. 7 in Pacific Palisades.

Authorities will announce an arrest in connection with the devastating Palisades fire, law enforcement sources said, and are expected to announce a cause of the blaze.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officials will make their announcement after a nine month investigation.

The leading theory has held that the fire was a rekindling of an earlier fire that broke out Jan. 1 in the same location. Experts speculated that winds restarted the fire Jan. 7, burning thousands of homes and killed a dozen people.

The first fire, called the Lachman fire, was reported about 12:17 a.m. on New Year’s Day in the hillside above Pacific Palisades by a resident whose home is about two blocks from the popular Skull Rock trail. Sources with knowledge of the investigation who were not authorized to speak publicly told The Times that the Lachman fire appeared to have been sparked by fireworks.

Water-dropping helicopters initially were not able to fly because of the wind, according to the agency, but around 1:40 a.m. they began launching an aerial attack with support crews on the ground. News footage captured the charge, with walls of flames towering over homes and firefighters with hoses running into backyards.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department officials reported they had stopped forward progress of the blaze.

A little over an hour later, LAFD reported that firefighters had “completed the hose line around the perimeter of the fire and it is fully contained.” However, some firefighters remained at the site to mop up and ensure the fire didn’t flare up again.

LAFD officials declined to detail whether they conducted thermal imaging of the area in the aftermath. Agencies frequently use thermal imaging during large wildfires to find hot spots during periods when there is no visible light or in conditions with heavy smog or mist.

One reason some experts believed the January fire was a rekindle: The second fire erupted in the same general area.

UC San Diego cameras that monitor the mountains and hills, including Pacific Palisades, captured the Jan. 1 blaze. The Times reviewed available footage over the next six days, and no new smoke was visible. But at about 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 7, new smoke was seen in the same area.

By mid-morning, firefighters were back at the same Palisades hillside amid hurricane-force winds fighting what would become a much larger inferno: the Palisades fire.

A Los Angeles firefighter who was among the first on the scene acknowledged over the radio that they were going “back up to where the Lachman fire was.”

Some other destructive fires have also been restarts of older fires.

The immense Oakland Hills fire in 1991, which destroyed 2,500 structures, exploded after firefighters believed they contained an earlier six-acre fire the day before. Firefighters left equipment at the scene but did not continuously monitor it. Winds picked up, and the conflagration consumed homes.

The Maui fire, the deadliest in in the U.S. in more than a century, killed at least 101 people and also ignited from an earlier brush fire caused by downed power lines that firefighters believed they had snuffed.