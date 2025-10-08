U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents seen working at immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York.

Crank up the Benny Hill theme song and let the belly laughs commence.

As President Trump’s summer of immigration raids turns into a fall of occupation, I need some — and who knew his deportation machine could bring them? To watch videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement in action failing bigly is like watching “Star Wars” Stormtroopers constantly misfiring or bonking their heads despite the full backing of the emperor himself.

Have you seen the one where two masked agents struggle to subdue a Latino male on a lawn while a small dog barks from behind a fence? And when the agents grab onto his T-shirt, he slips out of it, grabs his discarded hat and darts away like Bugs Bunny humiliating Elmer Fudd?

Or what about the reel where a handcuffed white man, evidently a protester, dressed in all-black walks alongside his captors before spinning off them like Saquon Barkley evading a tackler as he disappears into a crowd — but not before a fellow protester filming the scene offers his comrade an enthusiastic back slap?

You can get your jollies with a Dave Chappelle special, or by catching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth trying out his Gen. Patton impression before another group of stone-faced generals, but it’s better to settle on yuks that matter — chortles that provoke as much hope as humor.

It’s a reminder that martial law-hungry Trump’s would-be empire is not all powerful. And that Americans can still snicker in the face of official wrong — and should.

“Laughter and tears are both responses to frustration and exhaustion,” Kurt Vonnegut supposedly said, adding that he “prefer[ed] to laugh, since there is less cleaning up to do afterward.”

When you see la migra unable to kick down the front door of a Nicaraguan immigrant at a Fontana apartment just a second after the man shut it in their faces, you just have to giggle at a scenario straight out of the Keystone Kops. And then there’s the viral footage of a food delivery driver on his bike cussing out a phalanx of armed Border Patrol agents in downtown Chicago last month.

“I’m not a U.S. citizen!” the guy yells, daring someone to detain him. Someone finally barks “Get him!” as a bunch of agents feebly give chase; the man pedals away like he’s a Tour de France champion with a peloton hot on his trail. The defeated agents run like they’re wearing concrete boots with skates on them as their quarry makes his escape.

These videos are balm and inspiration for our dark times and they’re even better with a soundtrack — I’ve seen people remix them with jaunty Mexican banda classics such as “La Chona” or “El Sinaloense.” The best ones use “Yakety Sax,” the high-energy romp so many of us Yanks remember as the tune that Benny Hill used when ending his eponymous show with a bunch of people chasing after him after yet another comedic misunderstanding.

Because that’s what all these immigration crackdowns are: sick charades. Armed men grabbing tamale ladies? Tough guys too scared to show their face? Billions of dollars spent on all this? All one can do is laugh at the absurdity of it all to keep from weeping.

Those videos are sadly just a drop in the toxic river of posts showing immigration agents brutalizing migrants and citizens alike that long ago drowned out almost anything else on my social media feeds. That’s why each of those ICE-as-ignoramuses videos is a treasure and why I see so many of my friends share. They bear witness that Trump’s deportation leviathan not only is not invincible, it’s also beatable.

The videos are especially important as a repudiation of one of the Homeland Security Department’s main propaganda planks: use slickly produced clips to glorify la migra as badass avengers with attempts at humor as fundamental to their mission. A recent one consisted of a close-up of one of those vents above your airplane seat that regulates air circulation while the plane’s captain welcomes the viewer to “ICE Air” over the intercom.

“Next time, come to America legally or don’t come at all! Thank you!” the captain announces in a goofy voice.

Cue the “Simpsons” clip of Bart tossing a cake that reads “At Least You Tried” into the garbage.

What Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her writer’s room of revanchists don’t get is that only the worst of the worst ever root for Goliath. That means the joke is on them every time they march through peaceful neighborhoods like “Call of Duty” knockoffs. Scenes like that don’t strike fear in anyone; they just expose the buffoonery behind the bravura. That’s why we need to share anything that captures them flailing around as much as possible.

Humans have laughed at tyrants going back to the days of the ancient Greeks. Yet I’ve also seen some pro-immigrant activists insist now is not the time to laugh, even if it’s at ICE’s expense. To them, Otto Santa Ana says they’re missing out on a valuable tool in the fight for our democracy. He’s a retired UCLA Chicano studies professor who’s working on a book about the history of humor, down to its biology.

“The people who are laughing at ICE are not contrary to the people who are standing on the front lines,” he said. “The mocking allows us to redirect that frustration into something positive. We both laugh at the perpetrator and bond with other people laughing. When it reaches viral levels, we know that our community takes joy in it — and our community needs any joy right now.”

Santa Ana chuckled as I described some of the better videos I’ve seen. He turned me on to more. When I asked whether republishing those clips with ironic songs represented a new front in political humor, he said they reminded him of Martin Luther, the man who sparked the Reformation by calling out the moral and financial rot of the Catholic Church at the time. Part of his strategy was publishing a heretical, hysterical song against the pope based on a German folk tune that ensured people would listen and allow his critiques against the Catholic Church to spread faster and further.

“Today’s videos are just another manifestation that technology can be used to embolden us, to unify us,” Santa Ana said.

“The act shifts the public narrative of ICE from scary and powerful to laughable and weak,” he added. “And the oppressed sense their moral superiority vindicated against an evil.”

He concluded: “The authoritarian feeds on fear and ignorance and when people who can stand up for their rights articulate it humorously, it helps to bring the henchman down.”

You heard the profe, America. Go find the latest ICE Follies, and tell everyone you know!