Advertisement
California

WWII-era explosive found at Port of Long Beach during construction

An aerial view of containers and ships at a harbor.
Construction workers dug up a World War II-era shell at the Port of Long Beach, authorities said.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow

A construction team made a shocking discovery at the Port of Long Beach on Wednesday afternoon when they inadvertently unearthed a World War II-era explosive device, authorities said.

The eight-decade-old shell was found at one of the port’s six container terminals, according to a port spokesperson.

The Long Beach police and fire departments and the U.S. Coast Guard evacuated the terminal and established a safety perimeter, while the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad responded and assessed the situation. The remaining terminals continued to operate as normal during that time.

Advertisement

A U.S. Marine Corps ordnance disposal team then determined that the device was safe to transport and moved it off site, where it was deactivated.

The port resumed normal operations Wednesday night.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement