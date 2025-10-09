Advertisement
California

Man allegedly crashed into a car in Montclair, killing one occupant and kidnapping another, police say

Exterior of the Montclair Police Dept.
(Google street view)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
A man has been arrested in Montclair and accused of crashing into another person’s car, killing one of the occupants, and kidnapping another, according to authorities.

Jorge Tafolla Jr., a 48-year-old Hesperia resident, was arrested Wednesday at his home and booked into West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of homicide and kidnapping, according to a Montclair Police Department news release.

On Tuesday around 12:46 a.m., Montclair Police officers responded to an incident in the 9700 block of Benson Avenue, according to the release. Three people, including Tafolla, had gotten into an argument and as the others began driving away, Tafolla allegedly chased them through the city in his car and shot at them.

Tafolla allegedly rammed into the other vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree, according to the release. Two of the occupants fled from the scene and Tafolla allegedly kidnapped one of them. The kidnapped person was able to escape in Ontario and was hospitalized. The second person is still outstanding.

After officers arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a third person, who was unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release.

All of the people appeared to have known each other, and authorities say it wasn’t a random incident. Police did not specify what might have killed the person.

The case is still under investigation, police said. Anyone with more information has been asked to to contact the Montclair Police Department at (909) 621-4771 or We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

