They wanted a date. They say she wanted more. Detectives search for woman suspected of burglarizing older men

Older men throughout L.A. County thought they’d found a date.

What they ended up discovering was that their supposed companion was allegedly more interested in their possessions than their time.

L.A. County Sheriff’s detectives from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station are searching for Adva Lavie, also known as Mia Ventura Soshana or Shana, who they suspect has been involved in a series of burglaries targeting such men throughout the county.

Detectives are asking for public assistance to help locate the 5-foot-7, 104-pound suspect. She is known to drive a black Porsche SUV along with a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

A call to detectives for more information was not immediately returned.

Anyone with information regarding Lavie is asked to call Lost Hills Station Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808 or Los Angeles Police Department Det.Marsh at (818) 374-9500.

Anonymous tips can be left by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.