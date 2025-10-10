Cal State Long Beach student stabbed to death. Roommate charged with murder

The Walter Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach. On Oct. 4, 2025, a student from the university was fatally stabbed at his off-campus apartment.

A 22-year-old student at Cal State Long Beach was stabbed to death by his roommate in a swift and brutal attack that has left police searching for a motive, authorities said.

On Saturday morning, Alejandro Iniestra, 34, attacked Spencer Timms and their other roommate with a knife, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Police responded at 10:38 a.m. to their residence in the 1300 block of Temple Avenue, where they found the two men bleeding heavily.

Timms died at the scene while the other victim, who has not been identified by police, was transported to the hospital and stable.

Timms’ cause of death was determined to be multiple stab wounds to the chest, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

“We are profoundly saddened by the loss of our student, Spencer Timms,” said university spokesperson Jeffrey Cook in a statement. “We have been in touch with Spencer’s family, and have been reaching out to and supporting his Beach classmates and faculty.”

Timms transferred from Saddleback College to Cal State Long Beach in January 2024 and was pursuing a bachelor’s degree in industrial design, according to his LinkedIn.

Iniestra, arrested at the scene of the attack, is being held in lieu of $2-million bail, police said. The motive for the stabbings remains under investigation.

He has been charged with the murder of Timms, the attempted murder of their other roommate and special allegations of use of a deadly weapon in both charges, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 21 and faces the possibility of a life sentence if convicted as charged.