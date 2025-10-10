Advertisement
California

Search underway for gunman who shot three teenagers in Sun Valley

The exterior of the Los Angeles Police Department headquarters.
LAPD officers are searching for a suspect following a shooting in Sun Valley on Friday.
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)
Clara Harter staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Clara Harter
Staff Writer Follow

Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire at three teenagers in Sun Valley on Friday evening before fleeing in a silver car, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to the reported shooting at 5:37 p.m. Officers found three male teens who had been shot near Vineland Avenue and Arminta Street. The victims, all between 16 and 18 years old, suffered non-life threatening wounds and were taken to hospitals.

The shooter, described as a man in black clothing, was last seen fleeing eastbound on Arminta Street toward Vineland Avenue, according to an LAPD spokesperson. He is believed to be driving a silver Lexus RX SUV and may be armed with a handgun.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe LatestCrime & Courts

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Clara Harter

Clara Harter is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered politics and education for the L.A. Daily News. She majored in political science and Middle Eastern studies at Columbia University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement