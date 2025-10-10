Stolen cargo van loaded with $200,000 in Apple products from Arizona found in L.A.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) call for a white cargo van containing stolen Apple products, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the recovery of $200,000 worth of Apple products.

A traffic stop in Los Angeles on Thursday led to two people being taken into custody and officers finding a truck full of $200,000 worth of Apple products, according to the California Highway Patrol

Two suspects are accused of stealing the Apple goods from a cargo truck near Sparks, Nev., earlier in the day and then driving roughly 460 miles into California before they were located, authorities announced in a news release.

Law enforcement across the region was provided with a description of the stolen white cargo van. A Los Angeles County sheriff’s helicopter spotted the vehicle around 3:40 p.m., and alerted authorities.

CHP officers spotted the van on the southbound 5 Freeway at Western Avenue, the agency said. When officers pulled it over and opened up the back, they found boxes of stolen goods.

California Highway Patrol officers recovered $200,000 worth of Apple products. (California Highway Patrol)

“The CHP maintains an active role in fighting cargo and retail theft across our great State. We collaborate with allied agencies nationwide, and we will employ all our available resources to ensure the integrity and safety of our state’s transportation system, commerce, and consumers,” CHP Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris said in a statement.

CHP officers arrested Daniel Rodriguez Gomez and Anthony Jose Castro Vera, but did not say what charges they were booked on. A CHP spokesperson directed all additional questions to Nevada law enforcement.

This year, the LAPD said it recovered nearly $4 million in cargo stolen by an organized crime ring, including $2.7 million worth of bitcoin-mining computers.

In August, the Los Angeles Police Department raided a pair of hardware stores in Montebello and Huntington Park that it said were allegedly fronts for a massive cargo theft ring. DJ General Tool & Wire’s allegedly had $4.5 million worth of tools stolen from trains, trucks and cargo ships.