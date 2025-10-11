Advertisement
California

Five hospitalized after helicopter crashes next to Huntington Beach hotel

police and fire departments responded a helicopter crash
The Huntington Beach Police and Fire Departments responded Saturday to the crash at Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

Five people were hospitalized after a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon in Huntington Beach.

The Huntington Beach Police Department and Huntington Beach Fire Department responded Saturday to the crash at Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, according to a social media post from the police department.

Two people were pulled from the helicopter, and three people were injured on the street, police said.

Advertisement

PCH was closed between Beach Boulevard and Huntington Street, police said, noting that drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a breaking news reporter at the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She was among The Times’ staff members who covered the Monterey Park mass shooting in 2023, which was recognized by the Pulitzer Board as a finalist in breaking news.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement