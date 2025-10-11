Storm expected to soak Southern California early next week

Some were prepared for rain and others made due while waiting for a bus in the early morning in Los Angeles on Oct. 3.

An early season storm is expected to douse the Los Angeles region next week, with the peak occurring on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a post on X, the weather service predicted that the rainfall will be “widespread and beneficial,” with little flooding anticipated.

But the storm, which is somewhat unusual for this time of year, won’t be enough to lift the region out of wildfire season, said Kristan Lund, a meteorologist for the weather service.

“It’s certainly early for this time of year and an unusually deep low-pressure system,” Lund said. “It’s colder and it has the potential of it being strong.”

From Monday night until Wednesday, the storm is expected to drop 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rain on Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with up to 3 inches in the mountains and hills, according to the weather service.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties could get 1 to 2 inches of rain, with up to 4 inches in the mountains and hills.

During the peak, from 3 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, rain will fall at a rate of about 0.10 to 0.33 of an inch per hour, the weather service predicted.

Lund said the Los Angeles area typically needs more than one early season storm to get past wildfire season. She recommended that residents keep an eye on the forecast, with minor flooding expected on some roads. There is some risk of flash flooding and debris flows in burn scar areas.

The chance of thunderstorms is 10% to 20%, with a “remote risk” for severe storms with strong winds or a tornado.

Southwest wind gusts are expected to be between 20 and 40 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, with highs topping out at 60 to 70 degrees.