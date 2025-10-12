Local lottery winner can claim $50 million from ticket bought in Westlake Village

There was a winner Saturday in SuperLotto Plus.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

There was one winning ticket — worth $50 million — in the state’s SuperLotto Plus game drawn Saturday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Village Spirit Shoppe in Westlake Village.

The winning ticket matches both 5 numbers and the one mega number.

The winning numbers are: 3, 13, 27, 32 and 39. And the mega number is 4.

Two tickets matched the five regular numbers without the mega number and they are each worth $20,938.

Four matches plus the mega number are worth $1.610. Thirteen of those tickets were sold.

Each ticket sells for $1. The odds of winning the full jackpot are 41,416,353 to 1.

SuperLotto Plus draws take place Wednesdays and Saturdays after the draw entry closes at 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.

Advertisement

A winner has 180 days to claim a prize.

Each jackpot starts at $7 million. If there are no winners, the jackpot grows larger.