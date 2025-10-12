Advertisement
Local lottery winner can claim $50 million from ticket bought in Westlake Village

A lottery ticket
There was a winner Saturday in SuperLotto Plus.
Los Angeles Times reporter Howard Blume
By Howard Blume
Staff Writer Follow
There was one winning ticket — worth $50 million — in the state’s SuperLotto Plus game drawn Saturday night.

The winning ticket was sold at Village Spirit Shoppe in Westlake Village.

The winning ticket matches both 5 numbers and the one mega number.

The winning numbers are: 3, 13, 27, 32 and 39. And the mega number is 4.

Two tickets matched the five regular numbers without the mega number and they are each worth $20,938.

Four matches plus the mega number are worth $1.610. Thirteen of those tickets were sold.

Each ticket sells for $1. The odds of winning the full jackpot are 41,416,353 to 1.

SuperLotto Plus draws take place Wednesdays and Saturdays after the draw entry closes at 7:45 p.m. on the day of the draw.

A winner has 180 days to claim a prize.

Each jackpot starts at $7 million. If there are no winners, the jackpot grows larger.

Howard Blume

Howard Blume covers education for the Los Angeles Times. He’s won the top investigative reporting prize from the L.A. Press Club and print Journalist of the Year from the L.A. Society of Professional Journalists chapter. He recently retired “Deadline L.A.,” a past honoree for best public-affairs radio program, which he produced and co-hosted on KPFK-FM (90.7) for 15 years. He teaches tap dancing and has two superior daughters.

