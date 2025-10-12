Advertisement
‘Winter-like storm’ could hit Southern California late Monday through Wednesday

An Angeleno walks in the rain near Leimert Park in March 2024. An upcoming storm is expected to bring chillier conditions to the Southland.
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
A “winter-like” storm will sweep across Southern California late Monday into Wednesday, bringing the chance of “significant” rainfall, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Most of the rain is expected to occur Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, potentially creating a headache for commuters.

Rainfall totals during that time could range from three-quarters of an inch to 1½ inches, said Richard Thompson, meteorologist for the weather service. Mountain and foothill areas could see up to 3½ inches of rain.

Rainfall rates could be half an inch or more per hour, leading the weather service to put burn areas on flood watch from Monday night to Tuesday afternoon, he said.

There’s also a chance of thunderstorms and strong and gusty winds.

Though it is early in the season, it’s not unheard of to get a storm or two in October, Thompson said.

“Usually our Octobers are dry,” he said, “but we do get storms from time to time.”

The early-season-storm forecast coincides with the official return of La Niña, a climate pattern usually responsible for driving drought in Southern California.

The reemergence of the ocean phenomenon — after last year’s rainfall was below average — could mean another drier-than-average winter, further worsening fire conditions in the region.

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times, with a focus on Hollywood studios. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

