Mitt Romney’s sister-in-law dead after possible fall or jump from parking structure, authorities say

Authorities investigate the site where Carrie Elizabeth Romney was found dead near a five-story parking structure in Santa Clarita.

The sister-in-law of former Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, Carrie Elizabeth Romney, was found dead near a Santa Clarita shopping mall on Friday.

Her cause of death remains under investigation. Investigators are speculating, however, that the 64-year-old Valencia resident fell or jumped from a five-story parking structure, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

Homicide investigators responded to the 24000 block of Town Center Drive near the Valencia Town Center shopping mall around 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The L.A. County medical examiner is still running tests to confirm the cause of death, Nishida said.

Romney’s cause of death was listed as deferred on the medical examiner’s website. It could take months for toxicology tests to be completed and information to be updated.

Mitt Romney served as the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and was the Republican Party’s 2012 presidential nominee. He was elected U.S. senator from Utah in 2018 and left office at the end of his term in January.

Carrie Elizabeth Romney appeared to be the wife of Mitt’s older brother, G. Scott Romney, an attorney who has supported Mitt on the campaign trail over the years.