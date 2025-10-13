Two teachers stabbed at Torrance school for children with special needs; former student in custody

The stabbings were reported about 8:30 a.m. Monday at Switzer Learning Center in Torrance, police said.

A man allegedly stabbed two teachers at a Torrance school for children with special needs Monday and threatened that he had a pipe bomb before he was taken into police custody, according to news reports.

The unidentified suspect carried out his attack at the Switzer Learning Center around 8:30 a.m., reported KTLA. The man was described as a former student, according to KTLA.

It’s unclear what type of weapon was used in the attack, and the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to KABC. Video posted to social media showed a large police presence outside the campus, and news helicopter footage showed what appeared to be a knife on the ground outside a building.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.