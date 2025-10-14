The CHP stopped a Nissan with a suspicious license plate. It was homemade
When it comes to art, everyone’s a critic, including the California Highway Patrol.
In Central California last week, the CHP stopped a Nissan Sentra that didn’t have a state-issued license plate but instead had a piece of homemade pop art on the back of the car.
The CHP deemed the creative handiwork unworthy and cited the driver with a fine of $197 for driving without a proper license plates.
Merced’s California Highway Patrol gave the unnamed driver “points for creativity” with a post on social media.
The department did not respond to a call asking when or where the event happened.
Your morning catch-up: California Highway Patrol’s stealthy new SUVs, SoCal’s worst heat wave and more big stories.
It noted in the post that an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because “something unusual” was noticed about the rear license plate. The license plate included the “California” lettering along the DMV’s website and a registration sticker.
“Upon closer look, it turned out to be handmade!” the CHP posted.
California law requires that proper state-issued license plates are placed on vehicles.
If a plate is missing or stolen, it can be replaced by the DMV for $27, a much smaller evaluation.