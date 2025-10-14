Advertisement
California

The CHP stopped a Nissan with a suspicious license plate. It was homemade

Handmade license plate.
The California Highway Patrol stopped a Nissan Sentra because the license plate looked odd. It was homemade.
(CHP)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa
Staff Writer
A Central California driver of a Nissan Sentra was pulled over and cited for driving with a drawn license plate instead of a proper one.

When it comes to art, everyone’s a critic, including the California Highway Patrol.

In Central California last week, the CHP stopped a Nissan Sentra that didn’t have a state-issued license plate but instead had a piece of homemade pop art on the back of the car.

The CHP deemed the creative handiwork unworthy and cited the driver with a fine of $197 for driving without a proper license plates.

Merced’s California Highway Patrol gave the unnamed driver “points for creativity” with a post on social media.

The department did not respond to a call asking when or where the event happened.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) new vehicles.

California

CHP’s stealthy new SUVs are coming after reckless California drivers

Your morning catch-up: California Highway Patrol’s stealthy new SUVs, SoCal’s worst heat wave and more big stories.

It noted in the post that an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because “something unusual” was noticed about the rear license plate. The license plate included the “California” lettering along the DMV’s website and a registration sticker.

“Upon closer look, it turned out to be handmade!” the CHP posted.

California law requires that proper state-issued license plates are placed on vehicles.

If a plate is missing or stolen, it can be replaced by the DMV for $27, a much smaller evaluation.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

