The CHP stopped a Nissan with a suspicious license plate. It was homemade

The California Highway Patrol stopped a Nissan Sentra because the license plate looked odd. It was homemade.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A Central California driver of a Nissan Sentra was pulled over and cited for driving with a drawn license plate instead of a proper one.

When it comes to art, everyone’s a critic, including the California Highway Patrol.

In Central California last week, the CHP stopped a Nissan Sentra that didn’t have a state-issued license plate but instead had a piece of homemade pop art on the back of the car.

The CHP deemed the creative handiwork unworthy and cited the driver with a fine of $197 for driving without a proper license plates.

Merced’s California Highway Patrol gave the unnamed driver “points for creativity” with a post on social media .

Advertisement

The department did not respond to a call asking when or where the event happened.

It noted in the post that an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle because “something unusual” was noticed about the rear license plate. The license plate included the “California” lettering along the DMV’s website and a registration sticker.

“Upon closer look, it turned out to be handmade!” the CHP posted.

California law requires that proper state-issued license plates are placed on vehicles.