California

Dog leads authorities to uncover suspected human remains near Palmdale

An investigation is underway after apparent human remains were recovered in the Antelope Valley.
(Don Luis Meza)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow

A dog may have led authorities to suspected human remains over the weekend in unincorporated Palmdale.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department got a call for service Sunday around 12:22 p.m. near 124th Street East and Pearblossom Highway, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Miesha McClendon.

Someone had called deputies about their dog finding a human skull, McClendon said. She didn’t have further details about how many human remains were found or the circumstances of the death.

The L.A. County medical examiner responded to the scene near Speed Motors Auto Repair and Body, KTLA reported. The medical examiner’s office didn’t respond to a request for more information.

Summer Lin

