California

Former Rep. Katie Porter expresses remorse about her behavior in damaging videos

Former Congressmember Katie Porter
Former Congressmember Katie Porter speaks at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum at the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport in late September in Los Angeles.
(Carlin Stiehl/Los Angeles Times)
Seema Mehta.
Dakota Smith staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025.
By Seema Mehta and Dakota Smith
  • Katie Porter expressed remorse for videos showing her scolding a reporter and swearing at an aide, saying she “could have handled things better.”
  • The gubernatorial candidate’s behavior intensified long-standing concerns about her temperament and high staff turnover during her time in Congress.
  • Rival candidate Betty Yee called for Porter to exit the governor’s race, warning her demeanor could jeopardize Democratic control of the U.S. House.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter, under fire for recently emerged videos showing her scolding a reporter and swearing at an aide, expressed remorse for her behavior on Tuesday in her first public remarks since the incidents were publicized.

Porter, a former Orange County congresswoman and a top candidate in California’s 2026 governor’s race, said that she “could have handled things better.”

“I think I’m known as someone who’s able to handle tough questions, who’s willing to answer questions,” Porter told Nikki Laurenzo, an anchor on FOX40 in Sacramento. “I want people to know that I really value the incredible work that my staff can do. I think people who know me know I can be tough. But I need to do a better job expressing appreciation for the amazing work my team does.”

Last week, a video emerged of Porter telling a separate television reporter that she doesn’t need the support of the millions of Californians who voted for President Trump, and brusquely threatening to end the interview because the reporter asked follow-up questions. The following day, a second video emerged of Porter telling a young staffer “Get out of my f—ing shot!” while videoconferencing with a member of then-President Biden’s cabinet in 2021.

Los Angeles, CA - September 28: Former Congressmember Katie Porter speaks at the NUHW Governor Candidate Forum at the Hyatt Regency Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / Los Angeles Times)

California

Outbursts by Katie Porter threaten gubernatorial ambitions

Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-Irvine) had a narrow edge in polls in the 2026 gubernatorial race. But recent videos that have emerged of her cursing at a staff member and growing prickly during a television news interview have prompted renewed concerns about her temperament.

Porter on Tuesday said that she had apologized to the staffer. She repeatedly sidestepped Laurenzo’s questions about whether other videos could emerge.

“What I can tell you ... is that I am taking responsibility for the situation,” Porter said.

Porter’s behavior in the videos underscored long-standing questions about her temperament and high staff turnover while she served in Congress.

The most recent polls showed that Porter held a narrow lead in the competitive race to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is serving his second and final term as governor. After the videos emerged last week, several of Porter’s rivals criticized her behavior, including former state Controller Betty Yee, who said she should drop out of the race.

On Tuesday, Yee argued that Porter’s temperament could imperil Democrats’ efforts to pass Proposition 50, the Nov. 4 ballot measure to redraw congressional districts in California to boost their party’s numbers in the House.

Yee, a former vice chair of the state Democratic party, warned that a Republican could potentially win the governor’s race and Democrats could lose the U.S. House of Representatives because of Porter’s “demeanor.”

“I don’t relish picking a fight, and it’s not even a fight,” Yee said during a virtual press conference. “I’m doing what’s best for this party.”

Porter is also expected to address the issue Tuesday night during a virtual forum with the California Working Families Party.

Prior to her statements on Tuesday, Porter had released one statement about the 2021 video, saying, “It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress. I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”

The UC Irvine law professor has not responded to multiple interview requests from the Times.

Mehta reported from Los Angeles and Smith reported from Sacramento.

Seema Mehta

Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer who covers national and state politics, including the November special election about redistricting and the 2026 gubernatorial race. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan.

Dakota Smith

Dakota Smith is a staff writer in the Los Angeles Times’ Sacramento bureau, where she covers state government and politics. She was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended City Hall politics. She joined the newsroom in 2016 and previously covered City Hall for the Los Angeles Daily News. She is a graduate of Lewis & Clark College.

