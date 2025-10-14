L.A. hates driving in the rain. How to survive your commute during this week’s storms

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

This week’s rainstorm — considered the strongest in years for October — could bring flooding and mudslides to Southern California. It will also make roads and freeways slick and dangerous. Here are some quick tips for driving and other rain safety tips from the pages of The Times.

1. Don’t enter flooded streets. As little as 6 inches of water can cause cars to stall or knock an adult off their feet. Two feet of water can sweep a car off the road, including an SUV or pickup truck. Any amount of water means you won’t be able to see what condition the road is in. Heed all road closure notifications and instructions from emergency responders.

2. Turn on your headlights. If your windshield wipers are on, your headlights should be too. It’s the law.

3. Drive slowly. Speed limits aren’t speed minimums. Leave extra time to get to your destination, and use extra caution.

4. Don’t tailgate: It takes longer for vehicles to stop on wet roads, so leave even more distance than usual between your car and the one ahead.

5. Check your tires. Make sure they’re properly inflated and not too bald to risk on wet streets.

6. Watch our video.

Some other key guides from The Times:

Did you just get a flood warning? Here’s how to check your flood risk

What to do to prepare for possible power outages during storms

How to prepare and pack if you might need to evacuate

How to prepare for a disaster if you live with a disability

What you need to have in your emergency kit