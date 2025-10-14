Suspects kidnapped, tortured woman in cross-country scheme to commit fraud, authorities say

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A 28-year-old New York man was arrested outside an outdoor mall in Chino Hills on allegations that he, along with a female partner, kidnapped a 51-year-old woman and drove her across the country to commit fraud to repay debts she owed, according to authorities.

During the cross-country trek, the suspect, Rahson Govantes, and an unidentified woman are accused of torturing their victim by burning her with cigarettes and a curling iron, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies discovered the victim, a resident of North Carolina, and Govantes acting suspiciously and loitering outside a Sephora store in Chino Hills on Saturday afternoon, according to deputies.

Advertisement

Booking photo of Rahson Govantes. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Deputies arrested Govantes and booked him on suspicion of aggravated mayhem, torture, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s department said. Detectives are trying to determine whether there are additional victims, and released Govantes’ booking photo. Authorities have not been able to identify the other woman who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping, and she remains at large, according to the sheriff’s department.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Govantes or anyone with information about the case can contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. Anonymous calls can be made to We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or at www.wetip.com.