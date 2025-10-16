Jake Haro, father to missing baby Emmanuel, pleads guilty to murder in son’s death

Jake Haro in court for his arraignment in September

The father of missing baby Emmanuel Haro has pleaded guilty to murder in Riverside County.

Jake Haro pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his 7-month-old son, Emmanuel, several weeks after the boy’s parents falsely reported him missing in Riverside County.

Haro appeared in a Riverside courtroom on Thursday, where he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty. He also pleaded guilty to filing a false police report and assault of a child under 8, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

Haro, 32, was arrested with Emmanuel’s mother, Rebecca Haro, 41, in connection with the boy’s death in August. Initially, they claimed he was kidnapped after an assailant attacked Rebecca Haro.

The infant’s remains have not been located. Rebecca Haro has pleaded not guilty to murder and remains in custody. She is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3 for her preliminary hearing. Jake Haro is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3.

