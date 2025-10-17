Dozens of ‘No Kings’ protests will be held across Los Angeles County

Thousands participate in the “No Kings” demonstration in Grand Park in downtown Los Angeles on June 14, 2025.

Building on the “No Kings” protests in June, organizations across the United States, including those in Southern California, are once again rallying and marching Saturday to protest against the Trump administration.

On June 14, more than 50 million people across all 50 states joined in one of the largest single-day protests against “President Trump’s authoritarianism,” according to Studio City Rising, a local event organizer.

The latest “No Kings” rallies and marches will take place in dozens of Los Angeles County locations.

“Our community is peacefully coming together to push back against President Trump’s violent, authoritarian actions,” said Studio City Rising. “We’re standing with our neighbors and residents from all over our city to share a simple resolved message: We don’t do dictators or kings in America. Our diversity is our strength and empathy is our superpower.”

The national event is backed by groups that include the American Civil Liberties Union, American Federation of Teachers, Common Defense, 50501 Movement, Human Rights Campaign, Indivisible, League of Conservation Voters, MoveOn, National Nurses United, Public Citizen and Service Employees International Union.

An interactive map of “No Kings” events across the U.S. can be found online.

Here is an alphabetical list of 30 of the “No Kings” rallies in Los Angeles County, the times and locations, along with notes for attendees.

Alhambra

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Alhambra Park, 500 N. Palm Ave.

Event notes: Attendees will gather at the park on the corner of Alhambra Road and North Palm Avenue. There will be access to restrooms.

Beverly Hills

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Along Olympic Boulevard at Roxbury Park, 471 South Roxbury Drive

Event notes: Nearby on-street parking is available. Organizers encourage attendees to carpool to avoid any parking problems.

Burbank

When: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Abraham Lincoln Park, 300 N. Buena Vista St.

Event notes: Attendees will have access to restrooms. The event will take place mainly on flat ground.

Covina

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: Heritage Plaza Park, 400 N. Citrus Ave.

Event notes: Attendees will have access to bathrooms and the rally will take place mainly on flat ground.

El Segundo

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Main Street and East Imperial Avenue

Event notes: Organizers say this rally is slated to be a family-friendly, dog-friendly and nonviolent community event. Attendees are asked to stay on the grassy areas and off of the roads.

Glendale

When: noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Public plaza outside the Social Security Office, 225 W. Broadway

Event notes: The event will take place mainly on flat ground.

La Habra

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: The corner of South Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway

Event notes: Attendees will have access to bathrooms and dedicated parking spots.

Lakewood

When: noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Lakewood City Hall, 5050 Clark Ave.

Event notes: Attendees are asked to meet in front of Lakewood City Hall at noon for a quick introduction speech along with a reading of the poem, “Bread and Roses” by James Oppenheim. Accommodations such as water and earplugs will be available at the first aid table.

Long Beach

When: noon to 3:45 p.m.

Where: The corner of East Ocean Boulevard and Junipero Avenue

Event notes: Attendees are encouraged to bring signs, water, lawn chairs and walking shoes.

Los Angeles

When: noon to 2 p.m.

Where: Los Angeles Unified School District Headquarters, 333 S. Beaudry Ave.

Event notes: Education Workers including school custodians, teachers, special education assistants, food service workers, principals, school maintenance workers, child care providers and others will rally and march from the headquarters of the Los Angeles Unified School District to join the massive “No Kings” rally in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, downtown

When: 2 to 5 p.m.

Where: 200 N. Spring St.

Event notes: The rally and march is hosted by Democracy Action Network and Indivisible DTLA No Kings. The event will be held mainly on flat ground.

Los Angeles, downtown

When: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Where: In the larger park, up the hill from the main crowd where the park intersects North Hill Street

Event notes: No Kings Silver Lake suggests protesters join the event dressed as a taco. Anyone with an extra taco costume is encouraged to bring it for other attendees.

Los Angeles, Pico Robertson

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: The corner of La Cienega and West Pico boulevards

Event notes: The event will take place mainly on flat ground.

Los Angeles, Historic Filipinotown

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Unidad Park and Community Garden, 1644 Beverly Blvd.

Event notes: The rally will be hosted by the Indivisible - Historic Filipinotown / Echo Park and the Filipino American Lakas Alliance. It will be held mainly on flat ground.

East Los Angeles

When: 8:45 a.m. to noon

Where: Salazar Park, 3864 Whittier Blvd.

Event notes: Organizers encourage attendees to wear face masks as a flu and COVID-19 precaution.

Southeast L.A., Lynwood

When: noon to 2:30 p.m.

Where: The corner of Atlantic Avenue and Imperial Highway

Event notes: The rally will take place mainly on flat ground.

Pasadena

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Pasadena City Hall, 100 Garfield Ave.

Event notes: The event will include seven speakers including Rep. Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) and Sen. Sasha Renée Pérez (D-Pasadena). Music will be provided by the Nextdoors band and the All Saints drum circle. A long banner-style petition will be available for attendees to sign.

Rancho Palos Verdes

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: 1 Trump National Drive

Event notes: The No Kings Harbor of Hope Rally will include parking access for attendees and will take place mainly on flat ground.

San Dimas

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The corner of West Arrow Highway and West Bonita Avenue

Event notes: The rally will take place on flat ground.

San Pedro

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: The address will be shared upon submitting an online RSVP.

Event notes: Organizers anticipate a large showing of demonstrators as a car show is taking place the same weekend. The rally will take place mainly on flat ground and there will be bathrooms nearby.

Santa Monica

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Palisades Park on Ocean Avenue

Event notes: Event hosts say parking is available at the beach parking lots and attendees can walk over the Montana Avenue or Idaho Avenue bridge to the rally. Attendees are encouraged to spread across Palisades Park from the California Incline to San Vicente Boulevard while staying on the grass. Santa Monica police officers will be in attendance to keep the event peaceful.

Sherman Oaks

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 15233 Ventura Blvd.

Event notes: The rally will take place across from the Sherman Oaks Galleria. Attendees will have access to restrooms and dedicated parking spots.

Sierra Madre

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: 1 Kersting Court

Event notes: An Indivisible group, Rooted in Resistance SGV, is sponsoring the event.

Studio City

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: The corner of Laurel Canyon and Ventura boulevards in Studio City

Event notes: Attendees should line up on Ventura Boulevard.

Torrance

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: El Prado Park, 2201 W. Carson St.

Event notes: The march will begin at El Prado Park, which is directly across from Torrance High School, and end at Torrance City Hall. Participants are asked to keep sidewalks clear, stay on the grass and avoid blocking entrances and driveways. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own signs, flags, water, snacks, sunscreen as well as comfortable hats and shoes. Protest hosts, Indivisible South Bay LA, have provided the chants online so that participants can print them ahead of the event.

Venice Beach

When: Noon to 3 p.m.

Where: The corner of Abbot Kinney and Venice boulevards

Event Notes: Attendees are encouraged to bring water, signs and comfortable shoes.

Westchester/Playa

When: 4 to 5 p.m.

Where: The corner of South Sepulveda and South La Tijera boulevards

Event notes: The rally will take place mainly on flat ground.

Whittier

When: 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Where: Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn St.

Event notes: The Whittier Indivisible Chapter is hosting the rally and march which will begin at the Whittier City Hall. Attendees are encouraged to wear patriotic clothing and bring handcrafted signs and flags.

Whittier

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Where: 605 Freeway overpass on Obregon Street

Event notes: Attendees will rally on the 605 Freeway overpass.

Wilmington

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: The corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Avalon Boulevard

Event notes: Attendees are encouraged to create their own signs and help clean up when the rally is over.

