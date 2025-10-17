L.A. County to pay out an additional $828 million for victims of alleged sexual abuse

The County Hall of Administration on Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Los Angeles County is poised to pay out an additional $828 million for victims of alleged sexual abuse in county facilities, months after agreeing to the largest sex abuse settlement in U.S. history.

The new award, posted on the county claims board agenda Friday, will include an additional 400 cases that were not included in the $4-billion settlement approved in April. The Board of Supervisors needs to vote on the potential settlement before it is finalized.

The announcement comes after The Times reported earlier this month on allegations of fraud and misconduct in the $4-billion settlement. Nine plaintiffs said they were paid to sue, and four of them have said they made fraudulent claims.

Advertisement

The county said in a statement they will be conducting additional vetting.

“Our settlements balance our obligation to compensate victims and treat their experiences with compassion with the need to put strong protections in place to protect taxpayers from fraud,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

This story will be updated.