California

L.A. County to pay out an additional $828 million for victims of alleged sexual abuse

County Hall of Administration
The County Hall of Administration on Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.
(Al Seib / For The Times)
Rebecca Ellis staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Ellis
Staff Writer Follow
Los Angeles County is poised to pay out an additional $828 million for victims of alleged sexual abuse in county facilities, months after agreeing to the largest sex abuse settlement in U.S. history.

The new award, posted on the county claims board agenda Friday, will include an additional 400 cases that were not included in the $4-billion settlement approved in April. The Board of Supervisors needs to vote on the potential settlement before it is finalized.

The announcement comes after The Times reported earlier this month on allegations of fraud and misconduct in the $4-billion settlement. Nine plaintiffs said they were paid to sue, and four of them have said they made fraudulent claims.

The county said in a statement they will be conducting additional vetting.

“Our settlements balance our obligation to compensate victims and treat their experiences with compassion with the need to put strong protections in place to protect taxpayers from fraud,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a statement.

This story will be updated.

California

Rebecca Ellis

Rebecca Ellis covers Los Angeles County government for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered Portland city government for Oregon Public Broadcasting. Before OPB, Ellis wrote for the Miami Herald, freelanced for the Providence Journal and reported as a Kroc fellow at NPR in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Brown University in 2018. Ellis was a finalist for the Livingston Awards in 2022 for her investigation into abuses within Portland’s private security industry and in 2024 for an investigation into sexual abuse inside L.A. County’s juvenile halls.

