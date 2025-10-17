‘Gunfighters’ Marine dies in Southern California helicopter crash

Cpt. Angelica White walks past an AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter in the hangar of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan on Feb. 13, 2024.

One Marine died and another was hospitalized after their helicopter crashed in a desert area of Imperial County during a training mission Thursday.

An AH-1Z Viper carrying two pilots from Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369, known as the “Gunfighters,” crashed in an unpopulated area of Imperial Gables around 7:05 p.m., according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The first pilot was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley, where he was pronounced dead. The second pilot was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs in stable condition, officials said.

Maj. Gen. James B. Wellons, the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, expressed condolences and support to the friends and family of the fallen Marine.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the loss of a Marine from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and the ‘Gunfighters’ while conducting a training flight in support of the Marine Corps Weapons and Tactics Instructor Course,” he said in a statement. “This Marine made the ultimate sacrifice, and we are forever grateful for his selfless commitment and willingness to go into harm’s way.”

The identity of the Marine is being withheld until 24 hours after his next of kin has been notified.

HMLA-369 flies AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters and UH-1Y Venom utility helicopters, providing air support and reconnaissance for Marine forces worldwide. The squadron earned its “Gunfighters” nickname during the Vietnam War and has since served in major operations including Operations Desert Storm, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

In February 2024, five Marines died when a military helicopter crashed en route to a Marine air station in San Diego. In December 2024, a military helicopter caught fire midflight and made an emergency landing at Camp Pendleton, where all four of its crew members were able to evacuate safely.