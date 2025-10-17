‘Postal Malone’ package theft suspect arrested in Orange County, officials say

A suspect package thief authorities dubbed “Postal Malone” has been arrested in Orange County, according to officials.

A man who resembles the singer Post Malone and is believed to be responsible for a string of package thefts in an apartment community has been arrested in Orange County, according to authorities.

“We have to say, ‘congratulations’ to our Detectives who arrested the suspect we affectionately nick-named ‘Postal Malone’ yesterday,” the Irvine Police Department wrote in a social media post that referenced some of the actual singer’s hits. “Things are ‘Better Now’ that Jacob Daniel Rodriguez, 45, of Santa Ana, has been arrested for burglary.”

Rodriguez was booked into Orange County Jail, according to police.

Last month, authorities posted a photo on social media of a man suspected of stealing multiple packages from an apartment community in Irvine.

“The suspect seems to love everything ‘post,’ including taking postal packages that don’t belong to him,” Irvine police wrote on Instagram . “We don’t want to be running in circles. We want to say we had some help.”

The man was captured on camera stealing more than five packages inside an apartment community on Spectrum Center Drive, authorities said. He appeared to have tattoos on the right side of his face and his right hand, police said. He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black cap.

The actual Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, has a large collection of tattoos, including some on his neck and face.