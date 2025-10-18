Advertisement
California

Interstate 5 closure fuels anger and gridlock: ‘There was no coordination’

Interstate 5 freeway was closed for a time on Saturday
Interstate 5 freeway was closed for a time on Saturday
(Jonathan Alcorn/Jonathan Alcorn)
Andrew J. Campa. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
Malia Mendez. (Ricardo DeAratanha/Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew J. Campa and Malia Mendez
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

On Saturday morning, the coastal town of San Clemente became ground zero in the battle between California and the Trump administration over a pre-planned live-fire artillery round shot over the freeway during a military event at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

A 17-miles stretch of Interstate 5 was periodically closed through Camp Pendleton, and the northern side of the closure was just outside San Clemente’s city limits.

Mid-morning on Saturday the southbound 5 Freeway grounded to a halt about half a mile ahead of the El Camino Real exit, the second-to-last exit before the closure during the previously announced interstate closure.

Advertisement
San Clemente, California - October 18: Interstate 5 freeway is closed on Saturday after military officials confirmed Saturday that live-fire artillery rounds will be shot over the freeway, prompting state officials to shut down the freeway in an unprecedented move, in San Clemente, California on October 18, 2025. (Jonathan Alcorn/ For The Times)

Politics

Interstate 5 closure brings widespread gridlock, new battle in Trump vs. California

California closed part of Interstate 5 on Saturday after military officials confirmed artillery would be shot over the freeway. Then it reopened temporarily.

The previous three freeway exits — Avenida Palizada, Avenida Pico and Avenida Vista Hermosa — all had flashing freeways signs warning of the impending closure.

Motorists who were brave or foolish enough to venture beyond Avenida Palizada endured a minimum of 30 minutes trying to exit the freeway.

Some vehicles on the interstate illegally made nearly 90-degree turns on the freeway heading southbound to break through the bottleneck by exiting the vacant El Camino Real onramp for about 15 minutes. A California Highway Patrol officer eventually rode up the ramp and shut off access.

Advertisement

San Clemente City Councilmember Mark Enmeier said that the freeway closure came “completely out of the blue” and that he found out about it just as many residents did on Saturday morning when the Orange County Sheriff’s Department announced it publicly on Instagram.

“There was no coordination with any local officials on this whatsoever,” Enmeier said. Or if there was, he said, “I was not informed of it.”

To Enmeier, the live-ammunition event is a “show of force on behalf of a few individuals” more than likely intentionally timed to this day of widespread protest. Plus, he said the freeway closure is a source of needless financial strain.

Advertisement

“Not only are we paying as a taxpayer for these shows of force, we’re also losing money,” Enmeier said. “I mean, this is a major arterial road, and there’s no other way down to San Diego from Orange County without taking an hour-and-a-half detour.”

The traffic did not seem to nit business at the SC Cafe in San Clemente, said cafe owner Joey Abi-Loutfi.

““I heard about the traffic from the news a day earlier and wasn’t exactly sure what to think,” Abi-Loutfi said. “That’s the give and take of owning a restaurant right next to a freeway ramp.”

Advertisement

Abi-Loutfi said he’s not thrilled about this shutdown, though, aside from slower-than-usual business, due to the government’s show of force in firing off weapons.

“What a great use of funding,” he said with a sarcasm thicker than his restaurant’s chunky salsa.

By mid-afternoon, it appeared motorists had gotten word lf the closure and conditions around San Clemente had eased.

By the 91 and 15 freeways — the inland alternative to the 5 between Los Angeles and San Diego — were jammed.

Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized the White House for failing to coordinate or share safety information ahead of the Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebration featuring Vice President JD Vance.

California said it closed the 5 for safety reasons.

Administration officials said the Pendleton event was perfectly safe and that a freeway closure was not needed.

More to Read

California

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

Malia Mendez

Malia Mendez is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She started writing for The Times in 2023 as a summer intern on the Entertainment and Arts Desk, worked as an editorial assistant and reported with the Fast Break Desk’s entertainment news team. Mendez graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s in journalism. Her byline can be found in Los Angeles Magazine, the Orange County Register and the Peninsula Press.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement