Police declare ‘unlawful assembly’ at downtown L.A. protest, use tear gas to disperse crowds

Demonstrators face off with LAPD in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building at the “No Kings Day” protest in downtown L.A.

Police on Saturday evening declared an unlawful assembly and issued a dispersal order for a small portion of downtown Los Angeles next to the Metropolitan Detention Center where demonstrators from “No Kings Day” protests had converged.

Tense standoffs took place between police and the crowd in the area of Alameda Street and Aliso Street, with demonstrators accusing law enforcement of escalating tensions amid the carryover from peaceful daytime rallies.

“A dispersal order for the area of Alameda between Aliso and Temple has been ordered ... All persons in the area of Alameda and Aliso/Commercial must leave the area,” the LAPD posted on social media at 6:55 p.m. “All persons in the area have 15 minutes to comply. If you remain in the area you may be subject to arrest or other police action.”

The day’s protests, which drew throngs of crowds in Southern California and across the nation, made pointed critiques of President Trump’s actions on transgender rights, foreign policy, the federal government shutdown, university funding and other matters. Protesters also took on the the the White House’s push to deport immigrants without legal authorization to be in the U.S. by undertaking raids in U.S. cities including Los Angeles. The Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility, has become a focal point over anti-ICE sentiment.

On Saturday, tensions grew around 7 p.m., after LAPD declared the unlawful assembly and began to press a line of protesters outside the facility. Police shot multiple nonlethal rounds, used tear gas and brought in a fleet of horses in an attempt to push back crowds.

By 8:30 p.m., protesters had largely abandoned their stand near the detention center while police tried to reestablish a line on the street in front of federal building.

As of 9 p.m., LAPD had reported no arrests.