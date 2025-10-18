Advertisement
California

Police declare ‘unlawful assembly’ at downtown L.A. protest, use tear gas to disperse crowds

Demonstrators face off with LAPD
Demonstrators face off with LAPD in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building at the “No Kings Day” protest in downtown L.A.
(Carlin Stiehl / For the Times)
Jaweed Kaleem staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Christopher Buchanan staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Jaweed Kaleem and Christopher Buchanan
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • Police declared an unlawful assembly Saturday evening near the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles after “No Kings Day” protesters gathered there.
  • Officers used nonlethal rounds and tear gas on crowds, with protesters accusing police of escalating tensions after peaceful daytime demonstrations.
  • No arrests were reported as of 9 p.m.

Police on Saturday evening declared an unlawful assembly and issued a dispersal order for a small portion of downtown Los Angeles next to the Metropolitan Detention Center where demonstrators from “No Kings Day” protests had converged.

Tense standoffs took place between police and the crowd in the area of Alameda Street and Aliso Street, with demonstrators accusing law enforcement of escalating tensions amid the carryover from peaceful daytime rallies.

“A dispersal order for the area of Alameda between Aliso and Temple has been ordered ... All persons in the area of Alameda and Aliso/Commercial must leave the area,” the LAPD posted on social media at 6:55 p.m. “All persons in the area have 15 minutes to comply. If you remain in the area you may be subject to arrest or other police action.”

Advertisement
LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 18, 2025 -- Dandidi protests for liberty at the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles on October 18, 2025. No Kings Day of Peaceful Action is a nationwide mobilization uniting millions of Americans in nonviolent protest against President Trump's authoritarian actions and power grabs. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

California

SoCal ‘No Kings’ protests draw tens of thousands alongside massive rallies nationwide

Protesters gathered in L.A. and elsewhere in Southern California for ‘No Kings’ demonstrations, a nationwide effort to push back against President Trump’s policies.

The day’s protests, which drew throngs of crowds in Southern California and across the nation, made pointed critiques of President Trump’s actions on transgender rights, foreign policy, the federal government shutdown, university funding and other matters. Protesters also took on the the the White House’s push to deport immigrants without legal authorization to be in the U.S. by undertaking raids in U.S. cities including Los Angeles. The Metropolitan Detention Center, a federal facility, has become a focal point over anti-ICE sentiment.

An LAPD officer swings a baton at photojournalist Nicholas Stern as he displays his press credential during an immigration protest in Downtown L.A. on Aug. 8, 2025.

California

L.A. council rebukes city attorney over ban on LAPD using crowd control weapons on journalists

The city’s lawyers had asked a judge for emergency relief from an injunction barring the use of crowd-control weapons, just days before “No Kings” protests were set to occur in L.A.

On Saturday, tensions grew around 7 p.m., after LAPD declared the unlawful assembly and began to press a line of protesters outside the facility. Police shot multiple nonlethal rounds, used tear gas and brought in a fleet of horses in an attempt to push back crowds.

By 8:30 p.m., protesters had largely abandoned their stand near the detention center while police tried to reestablish a line on the street in front of federal building.

Advertisement

As of 9 p.m., LAPD had reported no arrests.

More to Read

CaliforniaThe Latest

Sign up for Essential California

The most important California stories and recommendations in your inbox every morning.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Jaweed Kaleem

Jaweed Kaleem is an education reporter at the Los Angeles Times, where he covers the University of California and higher education. He specializes in reporting on campus activism and culture, including issues on free speech, religion, race and politics. Kaleem previously worked for The Times as a Los Angeles-based national correspondent and a London-based foreign correspondent. Follow him on Bluesky @jaweedkaleem.bsky.social and X @jaweedkaleem.

Christopher Buchanan

Christopher Buchanan is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Previously, he covered national and state politics, protests, higher education and American subculture. Buchanan’s work has been featured in NBC, Politico, CalMatters, NPR and American Banker, the latter as a member of the Dow Jones News Fund, and he was a 2025 breaking news intern at The Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement