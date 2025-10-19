Thirteen arrested in West Hollywood operation that raised concerns about ICE

Social media posts warned of ICE in West Hollywood on Friday night, particularly at nightclub The Abbey. But officials said that immigration agents weren’t involved in arrests in the neighborhood.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Thirteen people were arrested late Friday night during an operation in West Hollywood’s Rainbow District, but the presence of unmarked vehicles and recent immigration raids in the area sparked concerns of a possible ICE raid.

On Sunday, Los Angeles County Sheriff officials confirmed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents did not take part in the arrests.

Multiple social media posts late Friday night warned of ICE agents in the Rainbow District, particularly at the renowned gay bar The Abbey.

Advertisement

Posts on Instagram, TikTok and X warned people about ICE in the area. One video circulating online showed people cursing at law enforcement officers inside an unmarked white van, hitting the vehicle as it drove away. A sheriff’s patrol car could be seen following behind the van.

One person posted a video that showed security guards inside The Abbey closing its doors and windows as uniformed deputies walked the street outside. A separate post showed another bar that displayed on a screen, “ICE is at The Abbey!”

On Sunday, officials confirmed it was not federal agents conducting immigration enforcement but local law enforcement officers.

Advertisement

Officials said the Friday night operation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was in response to multiple reports of pickpocketing, drug sales and other criminal activity in the area.

Sheriff officials did not immediately respond to questions on what charges were related to the arrests.

The activity, said Deputy Alejandra Parra, may have been occurring at some of the establishments in the area or by unpermitted street vendors.