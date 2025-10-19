Advertisement
Photos: ‘No Kings’ protests

Hundreds march down a street at the "No Kings" protest.
Hundreds march down West Cesar Estrada Chavez Avenue at the second “No Kings” protest to denounce the Trump administration downtown on Saturday in Los Angeles.
(Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)
By Genaro Molina
Carlin Stiehl and Associated Press

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across the U.S. on Saturday for “No Kings” demonstrations against President Trump, portraying the commander in chief as an aspiring monarch as he continues to engage in what critics argue is government overreach.

Dandidi protests for liberty at the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles.
Dandidi protests for liberty at the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 18. “No Kings Day of Peaceful Action” is a nationwide mobilization uniting millions of Americans in nonviolent protest against President Trump’s authoritarian actions and power grabs.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

1

Many dressed in costume while participating in the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action.

2

People raise defiant fists at the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action.

3

Hundreds participate in the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action

Demonstrators face off with mounted units of the LAPD at night
Demonstrators face off with mounted units of the LAPD in front of the Edward R. Roybal Federal Building at the “No Kings Day” protest in downtown on Oct. 18 in Los Angeles.
(Carlin Stiehl/For The Times)
Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a "No Kings" protest Oct. 18 in New York.
Thousands of protesters fill Times Square during a “No Kings” protest Oct. 18 in New York.
(Olga Fedorova/AP)
Demonstrators line the sidewalk along Dodge Street during a "No Kings" protest at Turner Park in Omaha
Demonstrators line the sidewalk along Dodge Street during a “No Kings” protest at Turner Park in Omaha on Oct. 18.
(Matthew Mueller/Omaha World-Herald via AP)
Crowds gather to listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders during a No Kings protest in Washington.
Crowds gather to listen to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during a “No Kings” protest Oct. 18 in Washington.
(Allison Robbert/AP)
Attendees sign a banner representing the U.S. Constitution during a No Kings protest in Washington.
Attendees sign a banner representing the U.S. Constitution during a “No Kings” protest on Oct. 18 in Washington.
(Allison Robbert/AP)

