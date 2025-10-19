Photos: ‘No Kings’ protests

-
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets across the U.S. on Saturday for “No Kings” demonstrations against President Trump, portraying the commander in chief as an aspiring monarch as he continues to engage in what critics argue is government overreach.
1. Many dressed in costume while participating in the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 2. People raise defiant fists at the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times) 3. Hundreds participate in the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action in downtown Los Angeles. No Kings Day of Peaceful Action is a nationwide mobilization uniting millions of Americans in nonviolent protest against President Trump’s authoritarian actions and power grabs. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)