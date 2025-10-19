Shrapnel fell onto CHP vehicle during U.S. military live-fire exercise over I-5, agency says

Security personnel stand guard at the entrance to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Southern California Saturday.

The U.S. military demonstration that shot live-fire artillery rounds over Interstate 5 on Saturday dropped metal shrapnel on a California Highway Patrol vehicle, resulting in damage, agency officials said Sunday.

The CHP said that the shrapnel was from an explosive ordnance that was fired over Interstate 5 and “detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.”

The shrapnel fell on the vehicle in an area where CHP officers were gathered to close traffic along Interstate 5 in northern San Diego County, which cuts through Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

State officials decided to order the closure of Interstate 5 during the live-fire exercise, conducted for a Marine Corps 250th anniversary celebration featuring Vice President JD Vance.

No injuries were reported, the CHP said. State officers immediately contacted the Marines, which then “canceled firing additional live ordnance over the freeway, and the area was swept for further evaluation.”

“This was an unusual and concerning situation,” CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado said in a statement. “It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them.”

