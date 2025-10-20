Airplane windscreen shatters mid-flight enroute to Los Angeles

A Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle on Sept. 30, 2020.

The pilot of a Boeing 737 headed for Los Angeles had a scary experience last week when the jet’s windscreen cracked mid-flight, forcing an early landing.

United Airlines confirmed in a statement to The Times that United Flight 1093 from Denver to Los Angeles International Airport landed safely in Salt Lake City on Thursday after the windshield was damaged in the air.

According to photos shared with KTLA-TV, the pilot had a bloodied and cut arm as a result of the incident. There were also photos of the exterior of the plane showing the windscreen shattered.

Passengers were taken the rest of the way to Los Angeles on a different aircraft, according to the United spokesperson. There were 140 people aboard the aircraft including the crew.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a social media post that the windscreen cracked while the plane was near Moab, Utah.

As part of the investigation into the incident, the agency confirmed that it’s gathering radar, weather and flight recorder data. The windscreen is also being examined by a laboratory.

