California

California cop, 25, is killed as she stops to help at crash site, is hit by another car

At around 10:23 PM CHP received reports of a single vehicle traffic collision into a Center divider, on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025
Law enforcement gathers Monday night on a San Diego freeway where La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven was killed.
(OnScene.TV)
Terry Castleman. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Terry Castleman
Staff Writer Follow
A 25-year-old police officer was struck and killed after she stopped to help a motorist in an overturned vehicle on a San Diego freeway on Monday night, authorities said.

La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven was on her way back to La Mesa from a jail around 10:30 p.m. when she came across the vehicle on Interstate 8 and stopped to assist, according to a statement from police. After exiting her vehicle to help, she was hit by another driver.

Portrait of a woman in police uniform.
La Mesa Police Officer Lauren Craven was killed on Monday night, the department’s first line-of-duty death.
(La Mesa Police Department)

Craven and the driver of the overturned vehicle both died.

Craven had been with the La Mesa Police Department for about a year and a half, starting with the patrol division in 2024. It was the first line-of-duty death in the department’s history, according to La Mesa Police Lt. Travis Higgins.

“Officer Craven’s actions in her final moments exemplified her unwavering dedication to service and the safety of others — a reflection of how she lived every day,” the statement said. Craven had been with the department since 2024.

Flags at the California Capitol flew at half-staff Tuesday in honor of Officer Craven, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office.

“Officer Craven served her community with pride and dedication,” Newsom said in a statement. “Jennifer and I are heartbroken by her loss and the significant impact her passing leaves on the larger San Diego community.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

