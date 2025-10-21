A 2-year-old died in last month’s flooding. Now Barstow police have arrested the father on a murder charge

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

During heavy rains last month, floodwaters swept away a car that carried 2-year-old Xavier Padilla Aguilera and his father, separating the two during a torrential downfall that filled the streets of Barstow with mud and rain.

The boy’s body was found hours later in the San Bernardino County flood control channel. The Barstow Police Department offered condolences to his family in a statement confirming the child’s death, calling it a “tragedy.”

But on Tuesday, police announced they had arrested the young boy’s father, Brandon Padilla-Aguilera, on suspicion of murder.

Barstow police officials revealed few details of their case or what led detectives to suspect foul play in the 2-year-old’s death. But, according to a statement, investigators with the Barstow Police Department continued to look into Xavier’s death after the flooding receded.

“Over the course of the month-long investigation, detectives spoke with witnesses and gathered evidence,” according to a statement from police. “Based on evidence obtained, detectives secured an arrest warrant for him.”

During the Sept. 18 storm, emergency crews were called at about 7:14 p.m. to investigate a vehicle that had been swept away by floodwaters in the 24000 block of West Main Street in Barstow.

The vehicle, officials said, had been overtaken by rising waters and carried into a wash north of West Main Street.

Padilla-Aguilera and his son had reportedly gotten out of the car but, at some point, were separated.

Padilla-Aguilera was ultimately found on an island created by the floodwaters, but emergency crews continued to search for more than 20 hours for the 2-year-old boy.

On Friday, Padilla-Aguilera was taken into custody. Officials released no details about the role he might have played in the child’s death.

Barstow police referred questions about the case to a Facebook post on the arrest.

County jail records indicate Padilla-Aguilera was booked on suspicion of murder with $1-million bail.