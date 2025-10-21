Advertisement
Federal immigration agent hurt in operation in South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA-MAY 4, 2016: Richard Winton, Staff Writer, Los Angeles Times
By Richard Winton
Staff Writer Follow

A federal immigration enforcement official was wounded in an incident during an operation in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Few details were available, but the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly said the agent suffered a hand wound and was taken to the hospital.

A suspect was also injured in the incident and hospitalized. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries, a source said.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of East 20th Street during an immigration operation before 9 a.m. and involved a known gang member, a source said.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

