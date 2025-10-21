Federal immigration agent hurt in operation in South Los Angeles

A federal immigration enforcement official was wounded in an incident during an operation in South Los Angeles on Tuesday morning, law enforcement sources told The Times.

Few details were available, but the sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly said the agent suffered a hand wound and was taken to the hospital.

A suspect was also injured in the incident and hospitalized. Neither suffered life-threatening injuries, a source said.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of East 20th Street during an immigration operation before 9 a.m. and involved a known gang member, a source said.