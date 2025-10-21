Advertisement
California

Pilots on an LAX-bound flight thought people were trying to breach the cabin and declared an emergency

An American Eagle plane in the sky
An American Eagle plane arrives at Los Angeles International Airport from Tucson on March 30.
(Kevin Carter / Getty Images)
Summer Lin staff photo
By Summer Lin
Staff Writer Follow
A flight bound for Los Angeles International Airport on Monday evening was diverted after a communication issue resulted in the pilots thinking people were trying to breach the cockpit, officials said.

An American Airlines flight left from Eppley Airfield in Omaha around 4:40 p.m. and returned to the airport about 20 minutes later for an unknown reason, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration told KTLA-TV Channel 5 that the plane was diverted because of an issue with the plane’s internal phone communication system. The pilot reportedly declared an emergency and turned around after he heard knocking on the cockpit door and couldn’t reach the cabin crew. As it turned out, it was the cabin crew trying to reach the pilots, according to officials.

The Omaha airport officials wrote in a social media statement that there “was no security related incident at Eppley Airfield this evening.”

Summer Lin

