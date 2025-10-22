Videos obtained by The Times show ICE raid that left deputy U.S. marshal, TikTok streamer shot

Police gather at the scene of where a federal agent was shot in South LA on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Times has obtained videos showing the incident Tuesday in South Los Angeles that left a deputy U.S. marshal and a TikTok streamer wounded during an immigration enforcement operation and its aftermath.

Authorities say the deputy marshal was hit by a ricochet bullet fired by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer at the streamer, Carlitos Ricardo Parias, who was charged Tuesday night with assault on a federal officer. Both suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

VIDEO | 00:55 Video before shooting of Tik Tok streamer accused of trying to assault federal agents with his vehicle

Here is what the videos show:



One video shows a large amounts of smoke coming from a sedan that is boxed between two law enforcement vehicles.



For 25 seconds, smoke continues to rise from the car, as the sound of an engine revs up and down repeatedly.



Then an agent shouts “Shoot him with a pepper ball!”



As the sound from the vehicle goes quiet, 11 shots ring out in rapid succession. The video does not show who fired the shots.



A second video shows the aftermath of the shooting.



Several law enforcement officials surround the sedan. They eventually open the door and appear to pull someone out. The person screams in pain. Officer urge people out of frame to “get back.”



The suspect is placed against a wall and handcuffed. Several officers surround him as he periodically screams out.



A group of firefighters eventually approach the man and render aid.

VIDEO | 01:10 Aftermath of an ICE shooting that wounded a TikTok streamer and a U.S. deputy marshal



Parias remained in the hospital Wednesday, pushing back his arraignment on a charge of assaulting a federal officer to an undetermined date.

In a federal criminal complaint, authorities accused Parias, 44, of ramming his car into agents’ vehicles after they boxed him in and tried to arrest him during an immigration enforcement operation.

Acting U.S. Atty. Bill Essayli said in a post on X that Parias rammed a Toyota Camry into the law enforcement vehicles in front of and behind him, “spun the tires, spewing smoke and debris into the air, causing the car to fishtail and causing agents to worry for their safety.”

An agent then opened fire, wounding Parias and a deputy U.S. marshal, who authorities said was hit with a ricochet bullet. Both are expected to recover, Essayli said.

In an affidavit, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations said that ICE and the United States Marshals Service had set up surveillance on Tuesday in the neighborhood around a home located on the 400 block of 20th Street, where they believed Parias could be found.

They had set up surveillance because Parias “was the subject of an administrative arrest warrant issued in conjunction with a federal immigration proceeding.” Federal agents had previously tried to arrest Parias, according to the complaint, but he evaded capture.

