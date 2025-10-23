Alaska Airlines grounds flights across the nation due to IT outage

Alaska Airlines planes are parked at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the carrier is based, in 2019. The airline’s jets were idled Oct. 23, 2025, due to technical problems.

Thousands of Americans hoping to get airborne found themselves stuck on the ground Thursday evening as Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that prevented any of its planes from taking off.

“A temporary ground stop is in place,” the airline announced on social media at 4:20 p.m. “We apologize for the inconvenience. If you’re scheduled to fly tonight, please check your flight status before heading to the airport.”

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, where the carrier is based, reported 82 Alaska Airlines flight delays and 17 cancellations, according to Flight Aware. Los Angeles International Airport, meanwhile, reported eight Alaska Airlines flight delays and one cancellation.

The outage marked the second time in recent months that IT issues prevented Alaska Airlines from flying. The airline grounded all flights for a three-hour period in July after a similar outage.

As of 7 p.m. the outage remained in effect, and the airline said that it was actively working to restore operations. It did not provide any details on what was causing the tech problems.

Customers have also reported problems with accessing the airline’s website and app.

The airline flies to 40 destinations worldwide, including 37 states and 12 countries, according to its website.