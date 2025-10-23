‘Destructive’ swans in the crosshairs as California allows hunting

A mute swan swims past its likeness in the form of a pedal boat at Lake Balboa in Van Nuys in July 2018.

Hunters will soon be allowed to kill mute swans as part of an effort to cull the “destructive, non-native” species statewide, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Starting Jan. 1, anyone with a valid hunting license will be able to kill the invasive waterfowl at any time, according to an agency news release. Landowners and lessees can also kill mute swans at any time without a permit or hunting license.

The move was authorized by new state legislation, which expires Jan. 1, 2031.

Mute swans were first found in the Suisun and Napa marshes during the 2007 Waterfowl Breeding Population Survey, according to the release from Fish and Wildlife. The California population has since grown to 6,900 birds, which are classified as a “restricted and detrimental species unlawful to import, transport or possess.”

A mute swan is less vocal than other swan species, though not completely silent, and are present year-round. They also aren’t protected under the federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act since they were introduced to North America in the mid-1800s.

The species is considered territorial and doesn’t mix well with other wintering birds, according to Fish and Wildlife. They also feed primarily on submerged aquatic vegetation, which is limited in California and required for sensitive native species.

Fish and Wildlife also allows two other invasive non-game birds — the English sparrow and the European starling — to be killed by licensed hunters, according to the release.