Wrong-way motorist who fled on foot sought in fatal hit-and-run in Santa Monica

Two people died and another two were injured after a violent hit-and-run in Santa Monica on Friday night, Oct. 24, 2025, authorities say. (OnScene)

A driver heading west in the eastbound lanes of Wilshire Boulevard plowed onto a busy Santa Monica sidewalk Friday night, killing two pedestrians and injuring two others.

Santa Monica Police were searching Saturday morning for the driver who fled on foot. OnScene images showed the Dodge Charger on a sidewalk stopped against a tree.

The crash occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at a busy commercial district between 14th and Euclid streets. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The Santa Monica Fire Department transported two victims to hospitals and are expected to survive, police said in a post on X.

“We recognize the gravity of this tragedy and the impact it has on our community,” said Interim Chief Darrick Jacob. “Our investigators are working tirelessly to identify and locate the suspect responsible, and our hearts are with the families of the victims who are experiencing unimaginable loss.”

The Department’s Major Accident Response Team (MART) is leading this criminal investigation.

The statement described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 6 feet tall, last seen wearing a red hat, a black sweater, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigator Lantz Lewis (310-458-2201 x5311, Lantz.Lewis@santamonica.gov), Sgt. Jason Olson (310-458-8367, Jason.Olson@santamonica.gov), or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.