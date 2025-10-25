Live Coverage
California

Man fatally shot in Long Beach, suspect flees

Officers arrived to find a man down on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Officers try to aid a man suffering from a gunshot wound in Long Beach.
(OnScene.tv)
Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
Staff Writer Follow
  • A man was shot Saturday outside a Long Beach bar; the suspect fled the scene.
  • Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Long Beach detectives.

A man was fatally shot in Long Beach early Saturday after getting into a fight with a group of people at a local bar, police said.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of La Verne Avenue before 1:39 a.m. following an altercation earlier in the evening, according to a news release from the Long Beach Police Department. The man suspected of shooting the victim during the confrontation fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting and provided medical aid until the Long Beach Fire Department arrived, but the victim died at the scene. It’s unknown whether the suspect knew the victim.

The identity of the victim has not been released because the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner is notifying the man’s next of kin, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootingis asked to contact homicide detectives at (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips can be sent to “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app on a smartphone or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.

Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

