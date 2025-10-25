Two shot at Halloween house party in Del Aire

Two men were shot and wounded at a Halloween house party in unincorporated Del Aire near El Segundo, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at around 10 p.m. Friday to a shooting at a home in the 5300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, just west of the 405 Freeway, Sheriff’s Lt. Jose Lopez said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for their injuries, he said. Investigators did not release information on a possible suspect.

Advertisement

Sheriff’s Department gang detectives are expected to handle the investigation. Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department also responded to Friday’s party shooting, Lopez said.