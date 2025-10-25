Advertisement
Two shot at Halloween house party in Del Aire

By David Zahniser
Two men were shot and wounded at a Halloween house party in unincorporated Del Aire near El Segundo, a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded at around 10 p.m. Friday to a shooting at a home in the 5300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, just west of the 405 Freeway, Sheriff’s Lt. Jose Lopez said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where they were being treated for their injuries, he said. Investigators did not release information on a possible suspect.

Sheriff’s Department gang detectives are expected to handle the investigation. Officers from the Hawthorne Police Department also responded to Friday’s party shooting, Lopez said.

David Zahniser

David Zahniser covers Los Angeles City Hall for the Los Angeles Times.

