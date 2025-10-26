Advertisement
Police arrest two suspects in fatal shooting of California strip club manager

Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
Staff Writer Follow
  • Two suspects were arrested in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 60-year-old Mark Calcagni, manager of the historic Condor Club in Santa Rosa.
  • The suspects are romantic partners who formerly worked at a strip club managed by Calcagni and are accused of planning the killing together.
  • The Condor Club is America’s oldest topless bar, notorious for a 1983 incident in which a bouncer was crushed by a suspended piano.

Santa Rosa police arrested two people suspected of killing the general manager of the Condor Club, a historic topless bar in San Francisco, police said Saturday.

Both suspects were romantic partners and used to work at a strip club that the victim, 60-year-old Mark Calcagni, previously managed.

Detectives suspect 43-year-old Richard Lund fatally shot Calcagni outside his Santa Rosa home on Oct. 3 after waiting for the manager to return from work. The second person, 25-year-old Asia Morton, is suspected of helping Lund plan the attack, police said.

Police didn’t name the club Lund and Morton worked at or say what might have motivated the killing. Calcagni also managed Vanity San Francisco, another strip club near the Condor Club.

The suspects lived together in an apartment in the 7500 block of St. Patrick Way in Dublin, Calif., where police arrested Lund on Friday. Police then arrested Morton, who arrived from an international flight, at the San Francisco International Airport. Detectives executed a search warrant at the pair’s house to gather evidence as part of the homicide investigation.

The Condor Club is famous for being the oldest topless bar in America and the birthplace for topless entertainment in 1964. Over six decades, the club has also become known for several notorious incidents.

In 1983, bouncer Jimmy Ferrozzo was fatally crushed by a piano that was suspended from the ceiling by cables. The bouncer was having intercourse with his girlfriend, exotic dancer Theresa Hill, on the white piano when the couple accidentally hit a switch that caused the piano to rise to the ceiling and the musical instrument crushed Ferrozzo.

