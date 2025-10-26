Advertisement
California

Wrong-way driver reportedly slams into car on San Pedro bridge; separate crash kills teen

Firefighters stand next to a wrecked car
Firefighters respond to the site of a wrong-way crash Saturday night on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.
(OnScene.TV)
Los Angeles Times staffer Andrea Flores
By Andrea Flores
Staff Writer Follow
A woman reportedly drove the wrong way on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro late Saturday and crashed into a car carrying five people including a baby.

The suspect, who was driving a white SUV eastbound in the westbound lanes of the bridge, was arrested at the scene.

A witness near the incident said the vehicle that was struck carried four adults and a child, according to ABC7, and one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A woman is arrested on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.
A woman is arrested late Saturday after a collision on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro.
(OnScene.TV)

Not far from the scene, an unrelated accident turned deadly on Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., a driver lost control of their Mustang after driving at high speeds, leading them to crash into a power pole at 22nd Street and Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro, according to Los Angeles police.

A teen in the passenger seat died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

The driver, a juvenile, sustained minor injuries and was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department said detectives were investigating the crash.

Mangled wreckage sits alongside a white tent.
A single-car wreck on Saturday night in San Pedro led to the death of a teenage boy.
(OnScene.TV)

California

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

