Wrong-way driver reportedly slams into car on San Pedro bridge; separate crash kills teen

A woman reportedly drove the wrong way on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in San Pedro late Saturday and crashed into a car carrying five people including a baby.

The suspect, who was driving a white SUV eastbound in the westbound lanes of the bridge, was arrested at the scene.

A witness near the incident said the vehicle that was struck carried four adults and a child, according to ABC7 , and one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Not far from the scene, an unrelated accident turned deadly on Saturday night.

Around 11 p.m., a driver lost control of their Mustang after driving at high speeds, leading them to crash into a power pole at 22nd Street and Harbor Boulevard in San Pedro, according to Los Angeles police.

A teen in the passenger seat died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.

The driver, a juvenile, sustained minor injuries and was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter.

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department said detectives were investigating the crash.

